Upgraded Mercedes E63 blasts into 2020

The clash of the Teutons intensified when, just a few days after BMW uncovered its updated M5 super-sedan, Mercedes-AMG took the wraps off its facelifted E63.

Like its Bavarian rival, the Benz gets no power increase — it hardly needed to — but struts out of the Affalterbach factory with freshened looks and technology tweaks, along with improved ride comfort.

The most obvious change to the E63’s visage is the AMG-specific “Panamericana” grille with vertical slats and an enlarged Mercedes star.

Increasing the flare of the wheel arches has given the ballistic Benz more street-brawling presence, and a reshaped “jet-wing” front apron and front splitter add styling aggression with improved front downforce.

A rounded-fit bonnet with powerdomes and flatter LED multibeam front and rear lights continue the external makeover. The more powerful S model — the only one sold in SA — in addition has a restyled high-gloss black diffuser and 20-inch alloy wheels painted in a choice of matt black or high-gloss tantalum grey.

Need more blackness? The optional AMG Night Package darkens up various parts of the body in high-gloss black, and there’s also a Carbon-Fibre Package on offer.

The interior is upgraded with a new Widescreen Cockpit, new AMG Performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays. Via the AMG menu, the driver can call up various special displays such as engine data, g-force meter and Racetimer.

Mercedes says the super-sedan’s ride comfort has been tangibly increased thanks to retuned suspension and revised elastokinematics. As before, the car turns from relaxed cruiser to angry corner-carver at the press of a button, via adaptive air suspension that offers Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes.