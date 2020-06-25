Jaguar unleashes smarter, faster-charging I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV has been updated with quicker charging capability, digital eyes and an improved infotainment system.

The battery-powered luxury SUV is the 2019 World Car of the Year and 2020 SA Car of the Year, and its silent but muscular 294kW and 696Nm power train — allowing the vehicle to zoom from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds — has played a large role in it scooping those accolades.

The I-Pace now comes with an 11kW on-board charger as standard, enabling customers with access to three-phase electricity to enjoy significantly faster charging. A full charge from empty now takes only 8.6 hours, which is ideal for overnight charging at home.

On a single-phase supply a full charge will take about 13 hours.

When charging at public ports, a 60kW charger will add up to 76km in 15 minutes, while a 100kW charger will add up to 127km over the same period.

The I-Pace has a claimed range of up to 470km from its 90kWh battery, and thus only requires charging once a week with an average daily commute.

The updated I-Pace comes with more advanced cabin air ionisation to capture ultrafine airborne particles and allergens. The I-Pace can even filter its cabin air before a journey begins, via a smartphone app.

A mild facelift enhances the electric Jaguar with more paint colours, a new range of wheels, and a luxurious new Bright Pack option.

The new Pivi Pro infotainment system has a faster start-up, the navigation system is simplified, and you’re now able to pan and zoom in and out of the map with a pinch of the fingers, as with a smartphone.

The I-Pace is now available with an upgraded audio system and an optional wireless device charging pad. The electric Jaguar has Software over the Air (Sota) functionality, allowing systems such as the infotainment, battery management and charging to be updated remotely.

The aforementioned digital eyes comprise a new 3D surround camera and ClearSight rear-view digital mirror, which uses external cameras to project the outside view onto the dashboard screen, ensuring the driver has an unobstructed view of the road behind even with the boot loaded up to the roof.

The updated I-Pace is expected to launch in SA towards the end of the year.