When a supercar becomes a part of the interior décor
It’s an exclusive design service to transform your garage into your private showroom
Superfuturedesign is a management firm catering to businesses and individuals who seek unconventional designs for their interior décor, outside exhibitions and bespoke spaces to showcase various wares.
Among its works is the supercar capsule, which is a uniquely designed pod to keep your treasured vehicle away from the elements while displaying it for all to see.
The supercar capsule is a closed space that allows owners’ supercars to emerge as if from a dedicated showroom, says the company.
Each capsule is created with individuality and customers can choose from a wide options list to ensure the pod aligns with personal needs, style or property where it will be perched.
You can select how you would like to display your car and it allows guests and visitors to appreciate and admire your supercar without having to take them to the garage; instead your car becomes a part of the interior décor.
One of the car capsule models involves creating a capsule to merge within a home’s interior by incorporating the garage with existing rooms, in which a wall is transformed into an exhibition pod. As a result, your supercar contributes to a distinct aesthetic experience at home, even when it’s not on the roads.
Another option is for displaying your supercar as a separate entity from your home. A freestanding parking area can be installed anywhere, in the garden or any other free space as per your spatial elements with the aim of a sculptural exhibition that accentuates its best features.
Supercar Capsule is the brainchild of Italian consultancy firm ASZarchitetti Group, comprising ASZarchitetti and Superfuturedesign. The company says it has completed more than 400 supercar capsules for residential, commercial and the luxury retail sectors throughout Europe, Asia, Saudi Arabia, Middle East and SA.