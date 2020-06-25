When a supercar becomes a part of the interior décor

Superfuturedesign is a management firm catering to businesses and individuals who seek unconventional designs for their interior décor, outside exhibitions and bespoke spaces to showcase various wares.

Among its works is the supercar capsule, which is a uniquely designed pod to keep your treasured vehicle away from the elements while displaying it for all to see.

It’s an exclusive design service to transform your garage into your private showroom.

The supercar capsule is a closed space that allows owners’ supercars to emerge as if from a dedicated showroom, says the company.

Each capsule is created with individuality and customers can choose from a wide options list to ensure the pod aligns with personal needs, style or property where it will be perched.