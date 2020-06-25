Toyota Corolla blossoms into the 21st century

There’s a fresh new wind blowing through the halls at Toyota, with cars like the edgy C-HR, and the sporty 86 and Supra models launched in recent times.

Even the sensible-but-vanilla-flavoured Corolla has now come out of its shell somewhat, and the new 12th generation hatchback was introduced here last year with more design pizzazz than its forerunners.

Now the sedan version’s arrived in SA as a more premium and stylistically appealing four-door than its conservative forerunners. It sells alongside the cheaper, previous-generation Corolla which has been repurposed as the Quest and is popular with the Uber market.

Slim LED headlamps, a gaping trapezoidal grille and a lower roofline with a widened track help give the 2020 Corolla an edgier, more modern look than its appliance-like forebears.

The car’s grown into quite a large sedan at 4,630mm in length (in my driveway it dwarfed the Hyundai Accent parked beside it) and has huge interior room with comfortable space for four to five adults. The boot’s increased from 452l to a gaping 470l, making this a proper family-sized vehicle that can be used for holidays.

The roomy cabin’s undergone a renaissance in styling décor and a more upmarket feel. In this range-topping 2.0 XR auto model, the touchpoints and most of the dashboard are covered in soft, springy materials instead of cheaper-looking hard plastic, while the fabric seats have some styling flair with their ribbed dual-tone design.

Combined with piano-black surfaces, blue contrast stitching, and brushed metal highlights, the cabin has a classy vibe that is a far cry from the conservative interiors of Corollas past. The large infotainment tablet plonked on the dash like an afterthought spoils the styling lines a bit, but on the positive side its generous size and large icons make it easy to operate.

The touchscreen brings the Corolla into the digital age but I like that there are still separate knobs and buttons for oft-used features like the climate control and radio. Old-school they may be, but I find these physical buttons less distracting than digging through digital menus.