RUMOUR HAS IT ...
Resale battle: Ford Ranger vs Toyota Hilux
Local valuation service True Price gets the resale-value lowdown on SA’s two most popular bakkies
The Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger – the two most popular bakkies in SA by far – have long duelled for market share, with each having their diehard fans.
Now we can reveal which bakkie is the best - in terms of resale, anyway.
According to Darryl Jacobson, MD of True Price and formerly the longtime boss of Burchmore’s auctioneers, the Hilux has the best resale value. “This is especially the case when considering high-mileage models,” he reveals.
True Price has data pertaining to thousands of vehicles sold on auction on its system, which is utilised to provide free vehicle evaluations to motorists. The data reveals some interesting statistics, as Jacobson explains: “We analysed 2015 and 2016 Hilux and Ranger models in three different mileage categories: zero to 100,000km, 100,000km to 200,000km and over 200,000 km. The Hilux outperforms the Ranger in all three categories.”
In the zero to 100,000km category the Hilux retains 73% of its original price while the Ranger sells for 69% of its original price. In the 100,000km to 200,000km category the Hilux retains 62% of its original price and the Ranger 56%. In the over 200,000km category, the figures are 68% for the Hilux and 53% for the Ranger.
According to Jacobson, resale value should be one of the single most important factors to consider before purchasing any vehicle. “The majority of vehicles are depreciating assets. The exception to this rule is a classic or collector´s car. The longer you own a vehicle, the less it will be worth. In fact, depreciation is the single biggest cost factor when it comes to vehicle ownership. It is far more significant than the cost of servicing and maintenance, for instance. Yet some car buyers forget about this important aspect of vehicle ownership when making their choice,” Jacobson says.
Why does the Hilux have better resale value than the Ranger?
“The first is brand image,” says Jacobson. “The Toyota brand is one of the most loved and trusted in SA. Motorists believe that they are purchasing reliability and peace of mind.
“The second is aftersales service. Toyota dealers have an outstanding reputation for delivering good service at fair prices. Furthermore, the dealer network is vast. Spare parts are also readily available,” he says.
“The Ranger has been widely praised – both by members of the motoring media and by the buying public in this country. But Toyota´s long-standing legacy and reputation will be difficult – if not impossible – to usurp in the near future.”
Between them the two bakkies sold nearly 70,000 units in SA in 2017 (36,422 Hilux and 32,811 Ranger).
Motorists wishing to establish the value of their vehicles can visit www.trueprice.co.za and request a free evaluation.
Auris hot hatch
Toyota is reportedly working on a high-performance Auris to take on the likes of the Golf GTI.
The brand’s relatively new GRMN performance arm, having recently built the limited-edition 156kW Yaris GRMN and busy developing hot versions of the upcoming Supra and GR Super Sport, may now turn its sights on the hatchback version of the strong-selling Corolla.
“So as we go along with our product range we will look at every one of the products and say OK what is possible? Does this model suit the GR brand? Can we make some excitement with it," president and CEO of Toyota Europe Johan van Zyl told Auto Express.
“I think that’s what we are trying to say with the fact that we have launched the 2.0l hybrid in the Corolla range. We are saying it is possible. We can make a more exciting, sporty hybrid. The technology is there. It’s just the way you tune it.”
Speculation is that an Auris hot hatch could use a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder engine with around 186kW of power.
Other sporty Toyotas might be in the pipeline too, including reborn versions of the Celica and MR2, while the second-generation Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ are due for launch in 2021 – reportedly with a new 2.4l engine providing a major power boost.
GRMN models will initially be focussed on the Japanese market and selected European countries. There aren’t immediate plans for local introduction of these hotties.
Mazda revives totary power
Japanese carmaker Mazda is reviving the engine that made it famous – but not in the way everyone is used to.
The rotary engine is on its way back as a range-extender for a new plug-in hybrid powertrain as plans to spread electrification to its entire lineup no later than 2030.
By that year Mazda hopes to have 95% of its lineup powered by internal combustion engines paired with mild hybrid or full hybrid boosting.
A rotary engine powered brand icons like the RX-7 and won the Le Mans 24-hour race as a four-rotor beast. Its return as a mere range extender probably won’t fill its fan base with joy. The rotary engine won’t be the main powerplant, but will serve as a constant-rev generator to extend the range of Mazda’s electric cars.
Mazda says the engine suits the role because of its compact size and smooth revving. The Japanese firm ditched plans to make a rotary engine as a main power source due to its high fuel consumption.
