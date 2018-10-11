Resale battle: Ford Ranger vs Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger – the two most popular bakkies in SA by far – have long duelled for market share, with each having their diehard fans.

Now we can reveal which bakkie is the best - in terms of resale, anyway.

According to Darryl Jacobson, MD of True Price and formerly the longtime boss of Burchmore’s auctioneers, the Hilux has the best resale value. “This is especially the case when considering high-mileage models,” he reveals.

True Price has data pertaining to thousands of vehicles sold on auction on its system, which is utilised to provide free vehicle evaluations to motorists. The data reveals some interesting statistics, as Jacobson explains: “We analysed 2015 and 2016 Hilux and Ranger models in three different mileage categories: zero to 100,000km, 100,000km to 200,000km and over 200,000 km. The Hilux outperforms the Ranger in all three categories.”

In the zero to 100,000km category the Hilux retains 73% of its original price while the Ranger sells for 69% of its original price. In the 100,000km to 200,000km category the Hilux retains 62% of its original price and the Ranger 56%. In the over 200,000km category, the figures are 68% for the Hilux and 53% for the Ranger.