Cayenne coupe is coming

Sketches have revealed Mercedes-Benz’s next GLE SUV will use a full-width digital dashboard in a move even further into the connected-driving world.

Due to be unveiled at the Paris motor show in September ahead of a global showroom launch in early 2019, the premium SUV will go head-to-head with BMW’s similarly all-new X5 mainstay in the most intriguing SUV battle of the year. It will also compete for sales with Audi’s Q7, Jaguar’s F-Pace, the Range Rover Sport and a host of top end Asian models, including Lexus.

Mercedes revealed the interior imagery in a design workshop at its Sindelfingen design studio, with interior design chief Hartmut Sinkwitz extolling the virtues of the double-width screen module.

"We wanted to integrate the panel more seamlessly. It provides a greater feeling of sturdiness," Sinkwitz insisted. "We’ve improved the operation, too. There’s less heat build-up than we had before."

The W167 GLE owes little to its predecessor, with Benz insisting it started from scratch with its design and engineering programme. The outgoing GLE arrived as the M-Class in 2011 before shifting to the GLE badge.

It is based around Daimler’s Modular High Architecture (MHA), which also sits beneath the C, E and S-Classes and will also find new bodyshells thanks to the planned GLE coupe and successors to the larger GLS and the smaller GLC SUVs.

If the interior sketches feel familiar, there’s a good reason. Sinkwitz himself pushed to get the double-width screen into the S-Class first, followed by the E-Class, the G-Class hard-core off-roader and even the junior A-Class. The difference with the GLE is that it won’t be a free-floating unit, but mounted below the dash’s uppermost curve.

Cheating continues

While the spotlight might be on the Volkswagen Group when it comes to emissions cheating, other car makers have been feeling the pressure. Nissan has admitted to falsifying emissions and fuel consumption figures on vehicles produced in its factories in Japan.

But it is not just the passenger car market that is affected, with Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles suspending production of its Actros models fitted with the OM501 Euro 6 engine over concerns it includes software that switches off the exhaust gas filter in specific conditions.

The Actros was launched recently in SA but due to our poor fuel quality the OM501 engine is not included in the local range.