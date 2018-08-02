Is Skoda coming to SA?

It is common knowledge that Volkswagen SA (VW SA) has been looking at bringing the Skoda brand to SA.

Once the butt of numerous jokes (Why does a Skoda have a heated rear windscreen? To keep your hands warm when you are pushing it!), the brand is now well respected and produces some great cars based on other VW models.

Ryan Searle, boss of sales and product planning at VW SA, told Motor News that the viability assessment had been completed and any decision to bring Skoda to SA now rests with VW Group boss Herbert Diess. Searle said that any decision would require commitment to local manufacturing of the brand in SA though and because of this it will be at least three years before we could see Skoda on our roads.

If it does come, Searle says it will have to be priced below VW to be competitive and that could be a stumbling block to the whole plan.

