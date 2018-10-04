New Mercedes-AMG supercar is the One

Mercedes-AMG One has been confirmed as the official name of the new supercar being developed under the code name Project One.

The German car maker says the name stands for the highest automotive ambition: to bring undiluted Formula One technology to the road. It also signifies the One as the pinnacle of the Mercedes and AMG portfolios and the first of a new generation of electrified AMG sports cars. The hybrid technology developed for the One is likely to filter across to more Mercedes-AMG cars.

The One first broke cover as a concept car at last year’s Frankfurt auto show, and the all-wheel drive car combines a rear mid-mounted F1-derived 1.6l V6 turbo engine, which revs to an astounding 11,000rpm, and four electric motors for a total output of 745kW.

It’s capable of 0-200km/h in under six seconds, says Mercedes-AMG, with a top speed in excess of 350km/h.

A lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque chassis rides on adjustable pushrod suspension, and the car has active aerodynamics in the form of a two-stage extendable rear wing for maximum downforce.

The Ones are expected to reach showrooms early in 2019.

No more Porsche diesels

You will no longer be able to buy a diesel Porsche in future.

The German car maker has decided to pull the plug on oil burners after being caught up in the Volkswagen Group Dieselgate emissions scandal, where a diesel version of its Cayenne SUV was among the vehicles found to be fitted with emissions-cheating software.

With regulators now tightening emissions standards, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has decided that the brand will no longer offer diesel engines — the first major German car maker to make such a decision. Porsche also offers diesel versions of the Macan and Panamera in some markets.

Diesels account for only 15% of Porsche sales, and it’s only in 2009 that the car maker started offering oil burners, which it sourced from its sister brand Audi. Apart from Dieselgate, another reason for Porsche turning its back on diesel is that some big cities may severely limit the use of cars without a zero-emission mode in the near future.

Instead, Porsche is investing in hybrid and electric vehicles, including the battery-powered Taycan which reaches the market in 2019. The firm believes electric cars could make up about a quarter of Porsche sales by 2025.

Porsche has also pulled sales of its plug-in hybrid Panamera sedan and Cayenne SUV, in response to new emissions regulations, known as the Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), that have gone into effect in the European Union. Under WLTP, plug-in hybrids are tested differently than under the previous European Driving Cycle (NEDC) regulations, and as a result the effect of the fully charged battery has been reduced. That, in turn, has pushed the crucial CO2 emissions figure above a level where ultralow-emission cars gained tax benefits. Plug-in hybrid versions accounted for 69% of Panamera sales in western Europe in the first half of the year.

Audi plans rear-wheel drive R8

There could be another limited-edition rear-wheel drive version of the R8 when the Audi sports car gets a mid-life update next year. In 2017 the brand that prides itself on its quattro all-wheel drive cars built 999 examples of the rear-wheel drive R8 RWS, as a more "purist" car for enthusiast drivers who prefer a bit more sideways action.

They were powered by the same 5.2l V10 as used in the quattro, with outputs of 397kW and 540Nm. Performance figures were quoted at 0-100km/h in 3.7 and 3.8 seconds for the Coupe and Spyder respectively, around 0.2 seconds slower than the grippier quattro derivatives.

The updated R8 will feature a restyled front and rear design with a wider grille, new intakes, and large oval exhausts.

This will be the last chance that sports car purists have to buy a petrol-powered R8, as the next-generation car, expected to go on sale in 2022, will be moved along by an electric motor.

The electric R8 is likely to take inspiration from the all new PB18 e-tron concept launched earlier in 2018. It will be fast, with expectations of a near 290km/h top speed and a 0-100km/h sprint in about two seconds, but the charismatic wail of the V10 will be gone.

Ultra-rare Aston Martin Zagatos