ST with a paddle

The 2019 version of Ford’s hotter Focus ST will finally add paddle shifting for the first time, sources indicate.

The addition of the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters from the fourth-generation Focus’s eight-speed automatic promises to open up the hot hatch to a wider audience than the current car’s six-speed manual.

While retaining its front-wheel-drive status, the Focus ST should be able to finally fight on a level footing with the ubiquitous Volkswagen Golf GTi and the new Hyundai i30N.

It is understood that the 4.4m five-door hatch will also be available with a six-speed manual gearbox, but will not adopt the hotter RS version’s trick differential technology.

While the powerplant is not yet finalised, sources suggest the ST may eschew the more expensive RS’s 2.3l motor on the grounds of cost and instead retain the 2.0l, four-cylinder turbo powertrain, with significant upgrades. The outgoing ST tokes 184kW from its 2.0l engine, while the crunching all-paw RS rips out 257kW, giving Ford 73kW of wriggle room to climb up towards the Peugeot 308 GTi’s 200kW. There are no confirmations yet, but sources suggest Ford thinks it can eke enough out of the 2.0l version to save the 2.3l motor for the RS brand.

It will ride on 18-inch wheels and tyres as standard equipment, with the option of 19-inch rubber. Critically, its handling will be improved over the stock Focus by dumping the twist-beam torsion-bar rear suspension in favour of the Focus wagon’s four-link independent rear end.

No Fiesta ST

In a decision that makes no sense to us whatsoever, Ford SA has decided not to bring the new Fiesta ST to our shores.

The company is citing poor fuel quality for the decision in spite of the fact that the previous generation was available and that the engine in the latest version will be available in the new Focus. The new one has been lauded by media who have driven it, with many describing it as one of the best hot hatches available.

Ford SA has been making some strange choices of late, deciding not to bring the cosmetic ST Line models to SA at a time when it needs to attract style-conscious buyers after the debacle of the Kuga fire saga.

