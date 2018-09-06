Cars that make ‘eye contact’: Jaguar Land Rover tackles pedestrians’ fear of robot cars

BMW gives early glimpse of next electric car

BMW has released a teaser sketch of its new technology flagship, the iNext electric car, which is due to be unveiled to the world next month.

The German car maker has confirmed that its future is electric vehicles and recently announced that the iNext will be produced at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany starting in 2021. BMW also plans to launch the i4 battery-electric Gran Coupé in 2020.

Very little is known about the iNext except that it will be the German premium brand’s technology leader.

The teaser sketch reveals a low-slung coupe-style body that would set the iNext apart from BMW’s high-roofed i3, which was the firm’s first electric car.

BMW also said that the car will have a 700km range and will have a new level of automated driving.

Toyota and Uber team up

Toyota has signed a major deal with Uber to hurry along the development of autonomous vehicles.

The Japanese manufacturer invested $500m (about R7.4bn) in the ride-sharing company, which will retrofit Toyota Sienna minivans with its self-driving technology and begin testing them on public roads in 2021.

The deal, which reportedly values Uber at about $72bn, aims at "advancing and bringing to market autonomous ride-sharing as a mobility service at scale", Toyota said in a statement.

For Toyota the deal marks an important milestone in its transformation from merely a car-building company to a holistic mobility provider.

The agreement came as Uber, the world’s largest smartphone-summoned ride service, is throttling back its solo effort to develop autonomous vehicle technology. Uber suspended its self-driving car programme after a crash killed a woman pushing a bicycle in a street in Arizona, US, in March.

In August, the US firm took a tentative step towards restarting the programme, putting self-driving cars back on the road in "manual mode" — with a driver at the wheel at all times.

Uber is among a number of technology and car companies racing towards what some say is an inevitable future in which vehicles drive themselves.

Toyota and Uber have an existing partnership with e-Palette, an autonomous vehicle concept that can be used for everything from pizza delivery to ride sharing.