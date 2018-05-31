Ranger changes more than just skin deep

Can Ford just release the new Ranger already? Considering it looks as though most of the changes to the new model are cosmetic, it is taking a long time to get this thing to market. But Ford does like to create a lot of hype around its bakkie. It did the same for the current model, describing it as the new Ranger, only for everyone to discover it was just a facelift.

However, there will be more under-the-skin changes when the new Ranger arrives in 2019. There will also be a Raptor version, which will not be about performance in terms of power or speed on-road but performance off-road.

Following the investment of R3bn at the Ford Southern Africa operations, the updated Ranger will continue to be assembled at its Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria, with engines produced by the Struandale engine plant in Port Elizabeth.

"Ford’s recent investment has been geared towards expanding our local production capacity and preparing for the updated Ranger, including the first-yet Ford Ranger Raptor," says Ockert Berry, vice-president operations, Ford Middle East and Africa.

Commitment

"Once again, this reaffirms Ford’s long-term commitment to the region, as well as to our employees, suppliers and partners. It also acknowledges the confidence Ford has in our local operations to produce truly world-class products for domestic sales and an extensive list of export markets," he adds.

"The current generation Ford Ranger has been a phenomenal success, both in SA and internationally, and the updated models that will be released next year [2019] will raise the bar further in the highly competitive light commercial vehicle sector."

The refreshed Ranger line-up will continue to be exported from SA to more than 148 markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

For 2019, Ford says the Ranger will offer a greater choice of powertrains, including a new biturbo diesel engine that will make its debut in the Raptor. The engine will be produced on a new assembly line installed at the Struandale plant.