The good, the bad and the ugly in Beijing

The world’s biggest car market turned it on for the world’s biggest car show, with start-up brands everywhere, oddballs of a kind that have been incrementally crushed in Europe and plenty of machines with big, big futures.

Let’s start with the best.

Dongfeng

If you know Dongfeng at all, it’s because it is the controlling shareholder of PSA, the French automotive group that makes Citroen, Peugeot and the moribund DS brand. It also makes some of Infiniti’s cars for China.

The west simply doesn’t see much of Dongfeng’s own work, though, so the Eð concept came as a pleasant surprise.

Legend has it that China is a land of sedans (and, in particular, long wheelbase sedans) and, more lately, SUVs, so to have a Chinese-developed sports car was something new and fun.

The plug-in hybrid has 1,000km of range (it’s a concept, so you can claim what you want) and 500km of pure EV range, despite the battery drain of a full-width interior screen.

There’s also confusion about what the concept is actually called, because it put the Aeolus badge on the tail. Aeolus is not the car’s name, but the English-language name of Dongfeng’s Fengshen sub-brand.

Wey X

Behind the great firewall of China, sticking an "X" on a badge or an internet search is a fairly innocent thing to do. Not so in the west, as Wey (Great Wall’s premium brand) is about to find out. Anyway, forget what the all-electric Wey-X looks like outside, because the genius is inside, where it takes voice recognition for commands a step further and lets you negotiate your navigation or music with a holographic woman.

There’s a camera, a heartbeat sensor and other biometric sensors in the cabin, so Wey insists it looks after the driver like nobody else. The doors open by face recognition (a la the iPhone X), which then loads up that driver’s preferred settings.

Not that it matters as much in Level 5 autonomy mode, which Wey claims it has. The steering wheel can be tucked away and the driver becomes a passenger, playing with stuff on the full-width digital screen.

Geely Icon