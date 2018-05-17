Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Conquer every mountain in super luxury

Design is a subjective thing. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Each unto their own. That is pretty much all we are going to say about the design of the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan which has finally been revealed in London.

I will say that I am a bit torn because I would still buy a first generation Range Rover and that too features a high-bodied, slab-sided design that is also so prevalent in the Cullinan. But the Rangie came out decades ago and one would think we have moved on. For now we are going to reserve judgment on the design aspect until we have actually seen one in the metal.

The brief for the Cullinan was basically decided by customer demand, as CEO of the company, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, says: "Our customers expect to go everywhere in luxury, effortlessly and without compromise, conquering the most challenging terrain to enjoy life’s most enriching experiences, wherever they may be.

"For this reason, they have asked us to create a Rolls-Royce that offers uncompromised luxury wherever they dare to venture. Cullinan is that car. It is effortless, everywhere."

We don’t think anyone is going to argue with the "uncompromised luxury" bit, after all this is a Rolls-Royce and it will be the Rolls-Royce of SUVs by a long way.