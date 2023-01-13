Life / Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to more sex offence charges

Spacey’s trial, which is currently due to begin in June, is expected to last for four weeks

13 January 2023 - 17:38 Sam Tobin
Kevin Spacey. Picture: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS
Kevin Spacey. Picture: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

London — Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court on Friday to seven more sex offence charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man about 20 years ago.

Spacey, 63, appeared at Southwark Crown Court by video link charged with one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

The actor — wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and pink tie — spoke only to confirm his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler and enter seven not guilty pleas during the brief hearing.

Judge Mark Wall agreed to join the seven-count indictment to an earlier five-count indictment, which features four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to those five charges last July.

The seven additional charges, which were authorised by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service in November, relate to one complainant and concern alleged offences between 2001 and 2005.

Spacey was granted unconditional bail ahead of a pretrial review hearing in April. His trial, which is currently due to begin in June, is expected to last for four weeks.

Reuters

London calling for Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein

UK authorities have targeted the duo, with Spacey arriving this week to face sexual assault charges
Life
6 months ago

UK charges actor Kevin Spacey with sex offences

The Oscar-winning actor has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men
World
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
What is the ‘kraken’ Covid variant and is it ...
Life
4.
‘Megalopolis’: fuelled by the smell of chaos in ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

London calling for Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein

Life / Arts & Entertainment

UK charges actor Kevin Spacey with sex offences

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.