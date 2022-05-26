×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

UK charges actor Kevin Spacey with sex offences

The Oscar-winning actor has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men

26 May 2022 - 17:45 Kylie MacLellan
Kevin Spacey. File photo: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA
Kevin Spacey. File photo: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

London — Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday actor Kevin Spacey had been charged with a number of sex offences including sexual assault against three men, following an investigation by police in London.

The Oscar-winning actor had been charged with four counts of sexual assault against the men, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

In November 2017, London’s Old Vic theatre said it had received 20 separate allegations of inappropriate conduct by Spacey from 20 men who came into contact with him at the theatre, or in connection with it, between 1995 and 2013.

Spacey, once one of Hollywood's biggest stars, was dropped from the TV show “House of Cards” and removed from the movie “All the Money in the World” after the accusations of sexual misconduct came to light.

The 62-year-old, who won Oscars for best actor in “American Beauty” and best supporting actor in “The Usual Suspects”, has previously denied all accusations of misconduct.

Roberto Cavazos, an actor who worked at the Old Vic, where Spacey was artistic director between 2004 and 2015, said in 2017 he had encounters with the Hollywood star at the time “that verged on what you could call harassment”. 

Reuters

Abuse of women miners faces investor scrutiny, says Anglo Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen

Mining industry is urged to take responsibility for addressing the challenges
News
1 month ago

Former Epstein associate dies in French custody

French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who went into business with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was facing charges of rape
World
3 months ago

Catholic groups demand external sexual abuse inquiry in Italy

Italian campaign aims to increase public pressure on the Church and the government for a national inquiry going back decades
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
2.
Texas gunman wrote online post before killing 19 ...
World / Americas
3.
Pummelled by Russian offensive in the east, ...
World / Europe
4.
Russia ready to allow passage of grain ships from ...
World / Europe
5.
Russians squeeze Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Gender stance could backfire on South Korea president-elect

World / Asia

Bid to overturn gay sex ban in Singapore fails, but chief justice says not to ...

World / Asia

Prince Andrew settles with sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.