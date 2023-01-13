Companies / Financial Services

Investec helps finance €225m Angolan hospital project

The lender has partnered with other institutions to help Angola fund the construction of three hospitals with a combined project cost of €225m

13 January 2023 - 16:18 Garth Theunissen

Investec has helped put together a debt financing facility that will see it partly fund three hospitals in Angola with a combined project cost of €225m (R4.1bn).

The niche lender and wealth manager worked with the Angolan finance ministry, the Export Credit Insurance Corporation of SA (ECIC), Unicredit, which was the lead arranger on the deal, as well as Italy’s export credit agency Servizi Assicurativi del Commercio Estero (SACE), to successfully close the funding package. Investec, which announced the deal in a media statement on Friday, arranged €R34m of the total project cost...

