×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Travel

Reviving the Winchester Hotel

Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

The Winchester Hotel may have been revamped, but it still stands regally in the heart of the Atlantic seaboard at one end of Sea Point’s Beach Road where it has for decades. 

The revamp has fortunately taken away nothing of its heritage charm, which evokes a bygone era of style. Simple white gables still adorn the hotel, which was erected as a residential apartment building in 1922. It was converted to a hotel in 1958...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.