Life

CHRIS THURMAN: Van Gogh and the comfort of well-worn truths

Visiting Auvers-sur-Oise, the town near Paris where Vincent van Gogh spent his last few months, rekindled fond memories

BL Premium
30 June 2023 - 05:00 Chris Thurman

Paris: city of art, romance, foul smells, history, fashion, inequality, learning, light, trash, cuisine, architecture, grumpy Parisians, multiculturalism, individuality, crowds, uncomfortable seating at overpriced restaurants, liberty, oppression, pedestrians, traffic ... a glorious mess of contradictions.

It’s a city that you feel you know without even visiting it, and a city that you realise you’ll never really know, even after many visits...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.