You would think someone as able and charismatic as Nelson Mandela, who became a global icon, would be sure of himself.
But in his recent book, Winnie & Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage, Jonny Steinberg points out how Mandela, looking back on his childhood, remembered moments when, comparing himself to the strapping youngsters around him, felt like “an orphan”, and not at all good enough...
Impostor syndrome: welcome to a considerably large club
Nelson Mandela never lost sight of his human vulnerability, but he did not let it hold him back
