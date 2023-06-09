Five things to watch this week

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares touch strongest level since February 16
Tour de France: Unchained — Netflix
After Formula One and tennis received the behind-the-scenes Netflix docuseries treatment, it’s now the turn of the participants in the world’s most famous bike race to reveal their personal and physical struggles as they battle it out for cycling glory during the 109th edition of the race from Copenhagen to the Champs-Élyseés in Paris.
Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives — Mubi.com
Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul is a modern master of meditative cinematic poetry and this, his 2010 Cannes Palme d’Or winner, is his master work.
The spare and often meandering storyline concerns Uncle Boonmee, who is suffering from a kidney disease and waiting for death. While he waits he is visited by ghosts who are often anthropomorphic representations of people from his past and who gradually get him to face a final realisation that before he dies, he has one last place to visit to prepare him for his next phase of existence.
Weerasethakul’s languidly paced succession of haunting visually memorable and surreal images weave together a unique piece of quietly contemplative and philosophically profound cinema that exists, like its protagonist, in the grey zone between reality and imagination; life and death and past and present stay with you long after its conclusion.
Bones and All — Prime Video
Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino reunites with that film’s breakout star Timotheé Chalamet for a dark, disturbing but inspiringly romantic first-love tale that won’t be to everyone’s taste.
Taylor Russell plays Maren, a seemingly ordinary Middle America 1980s’ teenager who is raised by her father to help lead as normal life as she possibly can, because unbeknown to everyone else, she’s a cannibal. When she is forced to flee yet another town and yet another school, her father throws in the towel and Maren is left to fend for herself. Finding an underworld of flesh-eating outsiders, she is drawn to Chalemet’s Lee and together the young couple set off on a road trip that will draw them closer as the terrified outside world closes in.
Jury Duty — Prime Video
A simple but effective trick makes this comedy reality spoof one of the smartest and funniest shows of the year. The audience has seemingly been allowed into the secret world of jury duty but really what is presented as a reality series about the experience is all a set-up and everyone who is participating knows it, except for one hapless jury member who is about to have his life turned hilariously and absurdly upside down for our amusement.
Arnold — Netflix
The 75-year-old action superstar and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is the subject of this adequately executed if not particularly revealing three-part docuseries that charts his life journey from bodybuilding champion to The Terminator and the governor’s mansion, all in the company of the man himself whose here to remind us just how inspiring and unlikely his story has been.
Five things to watch this week
From docuseries and meditative cinema, to cannibals and terminator Arnie
