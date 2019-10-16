Life MICHAEL FRIDJHON: SA producers carry the flag high in Six Nations Wine Challenge The Cape wine industry sits comfortably among the best in the world BL PREMIUM

The French don't rush about constantly trying to remind everyone that they “make the best wines in the world”.

The assumption of vinous supremacy runs in the national DNA: the mere assertion of the seemingly self-evident would imply at least a momentary doubt. That they were trumped by California at the famous Judgement of Paris tasting in 1976 — and again 30 years later — hasn’t diminished that sense of superiority.