The state of the arts at two biennials

In contrast to the growth industry of “art fairs” where money rings up reputation, the raison d’être of art biennials is more or less to showcase the state of creativeness in that industry.

Taking in two over a week or so — the veritable Venice Biennale (as it is known, also the oldest in its 58th edition) and the dynamic Istanbul Biennial (the 16th) — gives a good idea of where the art world’s head is at right now (when it is not just about the money).

As is fashionable these days, biennials are titled with enigmatic slogans: in Italy’s fantastic lagoon city it reads “May You Live in Interesting Times”. Turkey’s goes for “The Seventh Continent”, referencing the environmentally-disastrous pile of plastic floating in the Pacific Ocean.

The latter is curated by the 54-year-old French critic Nicolas Bourriaud, known for his thoughtful opinions on art. The other was in the hands of the 62-year-old New Yorker Ralph Rugoff, an acclaimed exhibition maker.

The contrast between the two — Istanbul has free entry, Venice costs a cool €35 for a day’s entry — also demonstrates that the visual arts can pull different contemporary punches under focused curatorship. And, for the slightly more sceptical SA visitor, the choice, inclusion and presence of our artists on these international stages send out a rather fuzzy message about the what and who in our creative country.