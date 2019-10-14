Let’s drink to a sober revolution

It’s not just the woman that is pregnant for the first time with no concept of what motherhood will entail, the young man fiercely devoted to his religious beliefs or recovering alcoholics trying their best to make their families proud.

It is the father driving to pick his six-year-old up from a party after his braai, the hip millennial who is making a conscious choice to live a healthier lifestyle and the ambitious executive who needs to meet a deadline the next day.

More and more people are becoming “sober curious” — a term coined by Ruby Warrington and popularised when she published her book with the same title in December 2018. In it, she interrogates the idea of whether life would be better without alcohol.

“It’s about asking questions like why are you drinking and looking at what is a healthy relationship with alcohol,” says Sean O’Connor, one of the founders of Mindful Drinking SA — the platform behind the first nonalcoholic festival planned to take place in Cape Town later in October.

“Mindful drinking” is an emerging trend of choosing low- and nonalcoholic drinks for both health and social reasons. Earlier in 2019, the first alcohol-free bar opened in the most unlikely of places: the Guinness-guzzling capital of Ireland, Dublin, and nonalcoholic options are becoming popular as consumers gravitate towards drinking less alcohol on a global scale.