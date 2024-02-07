Foreign investors pull out R1-trillion from SA markets over economic jitters
Mass exodus from stocks and bonds over the past decade
07 February 2024 - 05:00
Foreign investors have withdrawn a net R1-trillion from SA’s bond and equity markets over the past 10-and-a-half years — a situation that asset management firm Stanlib says was triggered by successive credit downgrades, the sharp deterioration in the country’s fiscal position, rampant corruption and the sustained decline of state-owned entities (SOEs).
President Cyril Ramaphosa is preparing to deliver the state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening, when he is expected to reflect on a range of political, economic and social matters in the domestic and global spheres...
