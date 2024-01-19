Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Tackling political risk and uncertainty in the SA economy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners

19 January 2024 - 13:47
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Economic resilience in a year of political uncertainty is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners. 

The discussion centres on the year ahead for the economy. 2024 is an election year, both in SA and other parts of the world.What can consumers and businesses expect in terms of inflation, interest rates and general sentiment?

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Kubheka explains that 2023 was a test for the effectiveness of monetary policy when trying to fight rising living and borrowing costs. He says monetary policy, which primarily works to control the supply of money in an economy, has to work together with fiscal policy and tools the government has at its disposal such as public works projects. 

He also outlines how these factors affect how businesses will likely make investment decisions.   

Topics of discussion include: looking back at the economy in 2023; efforts to curb inflation and interest rates; political risk; and an outlook for the year ahead.

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Making online spaces healthier for young people

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dean McCoubrey, founder of MySociaLife, to discuss ways in which teens and preteens can better navigate life in a ...
Life
1 day ago

PODCAST | EasyPay Everywhere’s financial inclusion strategy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere
Business
3 days ago

PODCAST | Talking about the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill

Mudiwa Gavaza spoke to Ettiene Retief, chair of the SA Institute of Professional Accountants’ national tax and SARS committee
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa on a mission ...
Economy
2.
Economic outlook for 2024: Inflation, economic ...
Economy
3.
SA sells $3bn of Eurobonds amid rising yields in ...
Economy
4.
Sars sounds alarm on tax take as corporate ...
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Fair trade, monetary policy ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.