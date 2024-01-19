PODCAST | Tackling political risk and uncertainty in the SA economy

Economic resilience in a year of political uncertainty is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners.
The discussion centres on the year ahead for the economy. 2024 is an election year, both in SA and other parts of the world.What can consumers and businesses expect in terms of inflation, interest rates and general sentiment?
Kubheka explains that 2023 was a test for the effectiveness of monetary policy when trying to fight rising living and borrowing costs. He says monetary policy, which primarily works to control the supply of money in an economy, has to work together with fiscal policy and tools the government has at its disposal such as public works projects.
He also outlines how these factors affect how businesses will likely make investment decisions.
Topics of discussion include: looking back at the economy in 2023; efforts to curb inflation and interest rates; political risk;and an outlook for the year ahead.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
