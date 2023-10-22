ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Attention will be on economic growth cycle and producer inflation
Positive movements in the Reserve Bank indicator are good news Enoch Godongwana ahead of the MTBPS
22 October 2023 - 16:38
The upcoming week is relatively quiet in terms of economic data, with the release of the leading business cycle indicator for August on Tuesday and data on producer inflation for September on Thursday.
The SA Reserve Bank’s six-month indicator measuring economic performance surprised at the start of the third quarter, suggesting recession fears are fading even as the country continues to face acute power shortages and inefficient logistics networks. ..
