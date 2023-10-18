Inflation accelerates in September, driven by fuel and food
Core inflation, which excludes food, non-alcoholic beverage, fuel and energy prices, eases to a 13-month low of 4.5%
18 October 2023 - 11:25
Annual inflation accelerated for the second successive month to 5.4% in September, up from 4.8% in August and slightly above market forecasts of 5.3%, according to Stats SA data published on Wednesday.
While the rate remains comfortably within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band, it reinforces the recent hawkish language from Bank officials regarding inflation risks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.