Retail sales fall for ninth consecutive month
Interest rates continue to weigh on the indebted, with many consumers relying on credit to fund the high cost of living
19 October 2023 - 05:00
Retail trade fell by 0.5% from a year earlier in August after a downwardly revised 1% decline in the prior month and compared with market forecasts of a 1% drop, Stats SA data showed on Wednesday.
This was the ninth consecutive month of decreases in retail activity, though the slowest in the sequence that began in December 2022...
