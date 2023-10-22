Share of population covered by medical schemes continues to shrink
High unemployment means membership remains out of reach for more South Africans
22 October 2023 - 16:32
The number of people who belong to medical schemes in SA shot past the 9-million mark for the first time in 2022, but rapid population growth means membership remains out of reach for a steadily increasing share of the population, according to data released by the industry regulator on Friday.
The share of the population belonging to medical schemes shrank to 14.92% in 2022, down from 16.5% in 2000, primarily due to SA’s high unemployment rate and the increasing cost of private healthcare...
