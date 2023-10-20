BRIAN KANTOR: Recessions are viewed through the back window
If inflation is subdued, lower rates may soon follow visible weakness in the US economy
20 October 2023 - 05:00
The odds of a US recession in the next 12 months have receded in light of the continued willingness of US households to spend more — despite far higher interest rates and reductions in the supply of money and bank credit.
US spending on goods and food services rose 0.7% in September on top of a robust increase of 0.8% in August. The annual increase in retail sales is 3.7%, and the increase over the past three months is running at an annual equivalent of 8%...
