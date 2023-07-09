ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Lesetja Kganyago to deliver IMF’s central bank lecture
On the data front, manufacturing and mining numbers may point to greater resilience to load-shedding
09 July 2023 - 16:14
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago will deliver the IMF’s Michel Camdessus annual central banking lecture in Washington DC on Tuesday. The lecture will be followed by a one-on-one conversation with IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva.
The lecture is an annual event to highlight the IMF’s commitment to collaboration with member countries’ central banks and to provide a forum to discuss issues in central banking...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now