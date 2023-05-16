Economy

Partnership to improve cross-border payment of stock exchanges in Africa

Benefits expected for trade flows and economic growth

16 May 2023 - 05:00 Thuletho Zwane

A pan-African cross-border payment system to facilitate continental trade and the African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to improve cross-border payment of stock exchanges in Africa.

The agreement between the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which enables payment transactions in local currencies, and the 26-member ASEA could potentially bring radical changes to cross-border payments in Africa...

