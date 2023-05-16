Partnership to improve cross-border payment of stock exchanges in Africa

Expectation of dollar coming down supports markets in Asia
Shambolic and dated infrastructure a further hindrance to progress
Visit led by army chief criticised over lack of usefulness and there are fears over the potential cost to SA’s defence industry
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Court rules insurer’s arguments stand no prospect of success on appeal
The deal is expected to deepen integration and enable seamless access to securities across the continent
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Opposition is dismayed as candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu was shown to be leading in pre-election surveys
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
In this edited extract from ‘Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty’, Michael Cardo reflects on the multifaceted legacy of mining titan Harry Oppenheimer
A pan-African cross-border payment system to facilitate continental trade and the African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to improve cross-border payment of stock exchanges in Africa.
The agreement between the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which enables payment transactions in local currencies, and the 26-member ASEA could potentially bring radical changes to cross-border payments in Africa...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Partnership to improve cross-border payment of stock exchanges in Africa
Benefits expected for trade flows and economic growth
A pan-African cross-border payment system to facilitate continental trade and the African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to improve cross-border payment of stock exchanges in Africa.
The agreement between the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which enables payment transactions in local currencies, and the 26-member ASEA could potentially bring radical changes to cross-border payments in Africa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.