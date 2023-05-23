ARTHUR KAMP: Mountain meanders and macroeconomics: five points to ‘cure’ what ails SA

Seasonal increase in US demand is expected next week after the Memorial Day holiday
The five-part ‘ailment and cure’ pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other
There is nothing like clear air, exercise and a lofty perspective to wrap your mind around the instability and uncertainty of global economies. In fact, my best advice to someone tasked with studying the vagaries of economic growth, government debt, inflation, interest rates and countless other macroeconomic constructs — and especially to those who must understand the impact these unknowns might have on businesses, consumers and investment portfolios — is to take a weekly “meander up the mountain”. You will be amazed at the insights you gain as you get the old ticker going.
My meander up the mountain anecdote served as an opener to my participation in a recent Satrix Index More Macro Insights discussion, alongside Laura Cooper, senior investment strategist for EII EMEA at BlackRock, and Nico Katzke, head of portfolio solutions at Satrix. As it turns out, an opening comment on exercise and heart health proved opportune because I was soon put on the spot by the moderator asking about the “pulse” of the country as we near the midway point of 2023. There is no short answer to this and other complex economic questions, but on reflection it is possible to offer a five-part “ailment and cure” pairing for SA.
Katzke closed the session by offering me a magic wand to cure what ails SA. My wish was that National Treasury focus on point five above, while the SA Reserve Bank maintains its no-nonsense approach to its inflation-targeting mandate. It turns out, however, that our five-part “ailment and cure” pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other.
If we cut consumption spending, raise infrastructure investment and create space for the private sector to participate in the economy, we can raise the country’s potential growth rate, which will bring much needed foreign capital back to our shores and spill over into jobs and improved socioeconomic outcomes.
• Kamp is chief economist at Sanlam Investments.
ARTHUR KAMP: Mountain meanders and macroeconomics: five points to ‘cure’ what ails SA
