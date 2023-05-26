Opinion

MIREILLE WENGER: SA’s stance on Russia a threat to the country’s interests

Risking Africa Growth & Opportunity Act access to the US is foolish and could result in economic disaster

26 May 2023 - 05:00 Mireille Wenger

The economic stability of a country and the wellbeing of its citizens is of paramount importance, and it goes without saying that a responsible and caring government must always act in the best interest of the economy and its people. 

It is in this context that the ANC-led national government’s inexplicable stance on the Russia/Ukraine conflict raises concerns about its level of responsibility and care. Its stance on this contentious and polarising issue could sour trade relations with key trading partners and provide a knockout blow to an economy already on the ropes, amid rolling blackouts and inflation woes that threaten to worsen inequality, poverty and unemployment. ..

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.