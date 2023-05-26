JSE gains after the MPC’s announcement, but investors are increasingly concerned about a recession in SA
The economic stability of a country and the wellbeing of its citizens is of paramount importance, and it goes without saying that a responsible and caring government must always act in the best interest of the economy and its people.
It is in this context that the ANC-led national government’s inexplicable stance on the Russia/Ukraine conflict raises concerns about its level of responsibility and care. Its stance on this contentious and polarising issue could sour trade relations with key trading partners and provide a knockout blow to an economy already on the ropes, amid rolling blackouts and inflation woes that threaten to worsen inequality, poverty and unemployment. ..
MIREILLE WENGER: SA’s stance on Russia a threat to the country’s interests
Risking Africa Growth & Opportunity Act access to the US is foolish and could result in economic disaster
