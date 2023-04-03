Economy

Reserve Bank establishes deposit insurance body

The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI) has been established to protect bank depositors and boost confidence in the financial sector

BL Premium
03 April 2023 - 12:36 Garth Theunissen

The Reserve Bank has set up SA’s first deposit insurance body to protect bank depositors in the event of a potential lender’s collapse, to boost customer confidence in the financial sector.

The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (Codi) became a legal entity as of March 24, as set out in the commencement schedule published by finance minister Enoch Godongwana. The commencement schedule outlines the dates on which the resolution and deposit insurance provisions in the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Act, which was was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022, come into operation. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.