Reserve Bank establishes deposit insurance body

A surprise announcement by Opec+ to cut more production has jolted markets
SA’s private sector has the answers, resources and expertise to help fix the current economic issues and catalyse growth for future generations.
Cape Town is forging ahead with plans to invest millions in independent power suppliers to stabilise the grid and minimise the effect of load-shedding .
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Airports Company SA says Mthethwa will leave the company at the end of June
The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI) has been established to protect bank depositors and boost confidence in the financial sector
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Death penalty has not brought about the results it was intended to bring, deputy minister says
This was a learning year for the local teams
The journey will see the British couple travel more than 27,000km to reach Antarctica’s South Pole
The Reserve Bank has set up SA’s first deposit insurance body to protect bank depositors in the event of a potential lender’s collapse, to boost customer confidence in the financial sector.
The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (Codi) became a legal entity as of March 24, as set out in the commencement schedule published by finance minister Enoch Godongwana. The commencement schedule outlines the dates on which the resolution and deposit insurance provisions in the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Act, which was was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022, come into operation. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Reserve Bank establishes deposit insurance body
The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI) has been established to protect bank depositors and boost confidence in the financial sector
The Reserve Bank has set up SA’s first deposit insurance body to protect bank depositors in the event of a potential lender’s collapse, to boost customer confidence in the financial sector.
The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (Codi) became a legal entity as of March 24, as set out in the commencement schedule published by finance minister Enoch Godongwana. The commencement schedule outlines the dates on which the resolution and deposit insurance provisions in the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Act, which was was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022, come into operation. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.