Economy

EFF-led protest and rate hikes hurt new car sales in March, says Naamsa

But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis

03 April 2023 - 15:58 David Furlonger

Rising interest rates and the EFF-inspired day of protest hurt new-vehicle sales in March.

The motor industry sold 50,157 cars and commercial vehicles — 0.6% fewer than the 50,465 of March 2022. Car sales took the biggest knock, tumbling 6.4% from 33,788 to 31,631...

