Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis of Digital Realty Trust, Tyler Technologies and Arista Networks

Business Day TV spoke to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital

03 April 2023 - 17:29 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

In this episode, Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital gives his analysis of Digital Realty Trust, Tyler Technologies and Arista Networks.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Technical analysis on Bidvest, Capitec and Thungela

Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: Technical analysis of Shoprite, Sibanye-Stillwater and Sun International

Business Day TV speaks to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Markets
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Technical analysis: MultiChoice, Adcock and Barloworld

Business Day TV spoke to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital
Markets
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why you shouldn’t be too quick to rush your rand ...
Markets
2.
JSE cautiously firmer, while rand slips
Markets
3.
Gold falls as Fed hike odds rise on Opec+ oil ...
Markets
4.
Oil posts biggest daily rise in almost a year
Markets
5.
Oil leaps on Opec+ outputs cuts as global ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Technical analysis on Bidvest, Capitec and Thungela

Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis of Shoprite, Sibanye-Stillwater and Sun International

Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis: MultiChoice, Adcock and Barloworld

Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis on Advanced Micro Devices, Cigna Corp and Blackstone

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.