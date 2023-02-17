National

No relief from load-shedding expected this weekend

Eskom says it needs to implement stage 3 and 4 power cuts at the weekend ‘to rebuild reserves’

17 February 2023 - 16:34 Denene Erasmus
Picture: Alaister Russell

There will be no easing of load-shedding to lower levels this weekend, as Eskom anticipates it will continue to implement stage 3 during the day, and stage 4 at night until at least Monday.

Thomas Conradie, the acting head of generation at Eskom, told journalists on Friday that the power utility had to “dispatch diesel quite hard during the past week” to make up for partial load losses from generating units.

As a result, it needs to implement stage 3 and 4 power cuts at the weekend “to rebuild reserves”.

There were 17,000MW of power not on the grid on Friday because of breakdowns out of total installed generation capacity of about 45,000MW.

While they anticipated that some units would return to service over the next week, Conradie said there was still a “high level of unreliability and unpredictability”.

“There is a significant number of units at risk representing about 4,700MW of capacity that can let us down at any stage,” he said.

Eskom chair Mpho Makwana said in January that one of the targets of the utility’s generation recovery plan, a key element of the national emergency response to load-shedding, was to increase the energy availability factor (EAF) of the generating fleet — a measure of the amount of energy being generated against the total installed generation capacity — to 60% by the end of March 2023.

Conradie said on Friday that the average EAF so far for February is about 54%, and that achieving 60% by the end of March will be “very difficult”.

This is especially so because Eskom plans to ramp up maintenance outages from about 4,250MW, where it stands now, to 5,760MW towards the end of March. This is to do critical repairs that will ensure greater availability during the high-demand winter months.

To achieve 60% EAF by the end of March, unplanned outages will have to be brought down from where they have been hovering these past few months at between 16,000MW and 19,000MW to no more than 13,500MW, he said.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

Eskom warns theft and vandalism of Gauteng network at disastrous levels

Criminal damage to its infrastructure is worsening power outages and putting lives at risk, says Eskom
National
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Tell us what your advisory council recommended, Mr President

It is reasonable that the president provide us with the advice he is receiving on state entities, and Eskom in particular
Opinion
1 day ago

Gauteng scrambles for alternatives to Eskom

Province will consider all options from other suppliers to end load-shedding, premier Panyaza Lesufi says at energy expo
National
1 day ago

Prolonged power crisis is a risk to SA's rating, says Fitch

The ratings agency says the state of disaster highlights credit risks facing the country
Economy
1 day ago

Electricity minister will have just one job

President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the duties of the future minister in his reply to the debate on his Sona
National
1 day ago
