PODCAST | Consumers need more detail from Sona address

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Corne Welman, franchise principal and financial adviser at Consult by Momentum

13 February 2023 - 17:21 Mudiwa Gavaza
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2023 state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 9 2023. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2023 state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 9 2023. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

Implications of the 2023 state of the nation (Sona) address on consumers’ pockets is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Corne Welman, franchise principal and financial adviser at Consult by Momentum.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his annual Sona address last week in which he announced a state of disaster to deal with the load-shedding crisis which is crippling economic activity.

Welman says the lack of detail from the president on how government will be looking to tackle a myriad of challenges, the biggest of which is rampant power cuts, was quite disappointing. 

Welman also speculates on what the budget speech by the finance minister next week may hold based on the president’s address and the implications for already-slim consumer wallets.

Topics of discussion include: impressions of the 2023 Sona address; important policy items that government needs to tackle; issues that the national budget will have to address; inflation; and the ongoing pressure on consumers. 

