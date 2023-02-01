Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: IMF lifts SA’s growth forecast, but warns of headwinds

01 February 2023 - 23:45
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

The International Monetary Fund is quite positive about SA’s growth prospects despite rolling blackouts. It has lifted SA’s economic outlook, pegging growth at 1.2% for 2023. Business Day TV caught up with the IMF’s Max Alier for his insights.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Load-shedding undermines IMF’s more cheerful outlook for SA

SA’s outlook revised higher, but dangers to its prospects have increased since the beginning of the year amid worsening power cuts
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: Government considers means to help alleviate rising cost of living

Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Is the Sarb’s rate hiking spree nearing an end?

Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist  Koketso Mano
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa reads his energy chiefs the riot act
Economy
2.
Exporters turn to government for help with EU’s ...
Economy
3.
Trade surplus plunges and a deficit now looks ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: IMF lifts SA’s growth forecast, but warns ...
Economy
5.
Load-shedding undermines IMF’s more cheerful ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.