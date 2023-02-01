Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments
Several listed South African clothing retailers have released trading updates in recent days, and all of them are surprisingly strong.
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
The SA Canegrowers group says the industry has not had any engagement with the government, and has been unable to ask for justification for the tax increase
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Haley’s 2024 presidential challenge, to be announced on February 15, will pit her against presumptive front-runner Donald Trump
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
The International Monetary Fund is quite positive about SA’s growth prospects despite rolling blackouts. It has lifted SA’s economic outlook, pegging growth at 1.2% for 2023. Business Day TV caught up with the IMF’s Max Alier for his insights.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: IMF lifts SA’s growth forecast, but warns of headwinds
The International Monetary Fund is quite positive about SA’s growth prospects despite rolling blackouts. It has lifted SA’s economic outlook, pegging growth at 1.2% for 2023. Business Day TV caught up with the IMF’s Max Alier for his insights.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Load-shedding undermines IMF’s more cheerful outlook for SA
WATCH: Government considers means to help alleviate rising cost of living
WATCH: Is the Sarb’s rate hiking spree nearing an end?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.