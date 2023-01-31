Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the increasing price of electricity will add to the difficulties South Africans are already facing.
In his newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa stated that the government was considering additional mechanisms to address the rising cost of electricity.
Sunday Times reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa spoke to Business Day TV about the issue.
WATCH: Government considers means to help alleviate rising cost of living
Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa
