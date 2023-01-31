Companies

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Government considers means to help alleviate rising cost of living

Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa

31 January 2023 - 17:08 Business Day TV
Data shows that industrial production was ‘hardest hit’. Picture: 123RF/MADAMLEAD
Data shows that industrial production was ‘hardest hit’. Picture: 123RF/MADAMLEAD

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the increasing price of electricity will add to the difficulties South Africans are already facing.

In his newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa stated that the government was considering additional mechanisms to address the rising cost of electricity.

Sunday Times reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa spoke to Business Day TV about the issue.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Government considers measures to help cushion the poor from rising energy costs

More information on the measures will be announced in the coming weeks
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Zero rating chicken will benefit farmers and consumers

In the current environment trade measures could pluck the last few feathers from the near-naked carcass of the embattled local poultry sector
Opinion
1 day ago

Rand on a slippery slope as energy crisis shows no signs of abating

Local currency is at its weakest level against the dollar in about a month, decoupling from global risk-on sentiment
Markets
9 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank’s bleak growth forecast a loud wake-up call for state

Bank now expects the economy to grow by just 0.3% this year, because of much worse load-shedding and trouble at Transnet
Opinion
4 days ago

ANNABEL BISHOP: Room for downside inflation surprises

But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners secures R5bn ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Pandor steps up for MTN over Ghana tax assessment
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Market not satisfied with Nampak’s smaller rights ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Emboldened investors boost value of Naspers ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Tongaat CEO steps down as creditors approve ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Related Articles

Government considers measures to help cushion the poor from rising energy costs

National

EDITORIAL: Zero rating chicken will benefit farmers and consumers

Opinion / Editorials

Rand on a slippery slope as energy crisis shows no signs of abating

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.