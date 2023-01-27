Companies

WATCH: Is the Sarb’s rate hiking spree nearing an end?

Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Koketso Mano

27 January 2023
Picture: 123RF/XIMAGINATION
Picture: 123RF/XIMAGINATION

The South African Reserve Bank has slowed the pace of rate hikes at its first meeting of the year. The majority of the MPC agreed on a 25-basis point increase pushing the repo rate to 7.25%.

Business Day TV spoke to senior economist at FNB, Koketso Mano, for her analysis on the move.

