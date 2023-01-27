Both benchmarks advanced by more than 1% on Thursday and are heading for a third straight week of gains
If students don’t acquire skills at school it is a waste of everyone’s time and money to keep them there, and useless to pretend the resulting ‘qualifications’ mean anything
Resilience to heatwaves as a result of climate change requires more than personal action, the SA Medical Research Council says
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Koketso Mano
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
EL SALVADOR-PRISONS/:Hundreds of children packed in El Salvador's overcrowded prisons -rights group
He says he will not attend his son’s semifinal after prime minister reiterates Australian support for Ukraine
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
The South African Reserve Bank has slowed the pace of rate hikes at its first meeting of the year. The majority of the MPC agreed on a 25-basis point increase pushing the repo rate to 7.25%. Business Day TV spoke to senior economist at FNB, Koketso Mano, for her analysis on the move.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Is the Sarb’s rate hiking spree nearing an end?
Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Koketso Mano
The South African Reserve Bank has slowed the pace of rate hikes at its first meeting of the year. The majority of the MPC agreed on a 25-basis point increase pushing the repo rate to 7.25%.
Business Day TV spoke to senior economist at FNB, Koketso Mano, for her analysis on the move.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.