ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stats SA to publish mining output data, inflation numbers

Bureau for Economic Research to publish fourth quarter inflation expectations ahead of Reserve Bank meeting

15 January 2023 - 17:09
UPDATED 15 January 2023 - 21:30

In a departure from previous practice, the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) will  publish quarter four inflation expectations survey on Monday, a week before the sitting of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee.

Quarter three results showed inflation is expected to accelerate to 6.5% in 2022 and then moderate to 5.9% in 2023 and further to 5.3% in 2024...

