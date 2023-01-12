National

Regulator hands Eskom a rebuke along with tariff increase

Nersa member has harsh words about efficiency as regulator allows increase of 18% that is less than requested

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 17:24 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 12 January 2023 - 22:40

Eskom has been given the go-ahead to hike the standard electricity tariff by 18.65% for 2023/2024, even as consumers nationwide contend with the worst power cuts in history.

This is roughly 40% of the 32% increase the power utility applied for as part of its fifth multiyear price determination...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.