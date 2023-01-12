Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
His department has failed to deliver on crucial promises, as he has in the mining sector
Load-shedding has increased capital outlays for generators and high diesel costs
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Techno-king sold some stock right at the top and then kept selling, accelerating a steep slide during 2022.
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
White House pledges to co-operate with probe into state documents found at the US president’s home and a Washington office
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Jeff Beck, called 'iconic genius and master guitarist', had contracted bacterial meningitis
Eskom has been given the go-ahead to hike the standard electricity tariff by 18.65% for 2023/2024, even as consumers nationwide contend with the worst power cuts in history.
This is roughly 40% of the 32% increase the power utility applied for as part of its fifth multiyear price determination
Regulator hands Eskom a rebuke along with tariff increase
Nersa member has harsh words about efficiency as regulator allows increase of 18% that is less than requested
