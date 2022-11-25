Economy

Rate rises not over yet, says Kganyago

The Reserve Bank governor says the repo rate at 7% is still negative in real terms

BL Premium
25 November 2022 - 05:10 Thuletho Zwane

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday prepared businesses and consumers for higher borrowing costs as he argued that monetary policy remains “accommodative” — and said he will deploy its instruments to tame the monster of inflation.

This paves the way for more hikes in 2023...

