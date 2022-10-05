×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Kganyago is right: inflation target should be lower

The Reserve Bank governor appears to be convinced by the argument that SA should target a rate of just 3%

05 October 2022 - 05:00

“Low inflation is like reliable electricity: good policy means most people don’t have to worry about it. Unfortunately, just as we have load-shedding, so our high and wide inflation target means the currency suffers persistent value-shedding. We would like this to end.” 

So said Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago as he sketched out his argument that SA should embark on a historic monetary policy overhaul and undo the mistakes of the past two decades when the government gave up on lowering the inflation target to 3%-5%...

