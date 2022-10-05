MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, after US stocks ended the previous session with gains
The Reserve Bank governor appears to be convinced by the argument that SA should target a rate of just 3%
Former president has alleged lead prosecutor in his corruption trial Billy Downer leaked his medical documents to Maughan
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
Business Day TV speaks to senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, Daniel Masvosvere
World Bank’s latest Africa Pulse report says restoring price stability is key for the region
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Discoveries by scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger open the door to potential new applications in super computers and cryptography
After some excellent saves, the Pirates goalkeeper was dispossessed while trying to dribble
Nicholas Yell visits Sea Point in Cape Town to take in the scenes and people along its promenade
“Low inflation is like reliable electricity: good policy means most people don’t have to worry about it. Unfortunately, just as we have load-shedding, so our high and wide inflation target means the currency suffers persistent value-shedding. We would like this to end.”
So said Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago as he sketched out his argument that SA should embark on a historic monetary policy overhaul and undo the mistakes of the past two decades when the government gave up on lowering the inflation target to 3%-5%...
EDITORIAL: Kganyago is right: inflation target should be lower
