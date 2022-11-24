Economy

MPC raises repo rate to 7% as expected with inflation still a big risk

The MPC said the economy would grow 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions in September of 1.9% and in July of 2%

24 November 2022 - 15:18 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 24 November 2022 - 15:33

The SA Reserve Bank raised borrowing costs at the steepest rate in two decades for a third consecutive time, with the rand little changed in response.

At the close of its three-day meeting, the MPC lifted the repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) on Thursday, as predicted by economists surveyed by Bloomberg...

