Ratings agencies likely to wait and see until February budget

Brent crude futures rise 64c as new Covid cases in China raise demand fears
Friday, November 18 2022
Health minister tells MPs there will be no need for medical schemes as the NHI Fund will provide benefits
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
Business Day TV talks to Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood
Their next updates could be positive if the government holds the line on spending and speeds up reforms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
A UN agency says millions face constant power cuts as Russia missiles destroy infrastructure
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Football fans gather ahead of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi steps down, the world’s population hits a milestone, Ukraine forces liberate Kherson, climate protests around ...
Two of the three global ratings agencies are due to publish updates on SA on Friday evening, and while economists expect the next moves could be positive if the government holds the line on spending and speeds up reforms, any ratings actions are likely to wait until after February’s budget.
SA’s sovereign credit rating is still well into subinvestment grade territory at all three agencies, but it is not at risk of further downgrades, with all three upgrading their outlook over the past year in response to SA’s improved debt, growth and balance of payments dynamics...
