Economy

Ratings agencies likely to wait and see until February budget

Their next updates could be positive if the government holds the line on spending and speeds up reforms

BL Premium
18 November 2022 - 05:09

Two of the three global ratings agencies are due to publish updates on SA on Friday evening, and while economists expect the next moves could be positive if the government holds the line on spending and speeds up reforms, any ratings actions are likely to wait until after February’s budget.

SA’s sovereign credit rating is still well into subinvestment grade territory at all three agencies, but it is not at risk of further downgrades, with all three upgrading their outlook over the past year in response to SA’s improved debt, growth and balance of payments dynamics...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.