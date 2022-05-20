BREAKING NEWS: S&P Global Ratings lifts SA’s outlook to positive
In early April Moody’s changed the outlook on SA’s rating to stable, while Fitch made the same move a few months before that
20 May 2022 - 22:43
S&P Global Ratings surprised the market late on Friday when it lifted the outlook on SA’s sovereign credit rating to positive, highlighting favourable terms of trade.
Terms of trade refer to the price of a country’s imports vs exports, with S&P saying these will “continue to support SA’s fiscal and external receipts, though the gains are partly offset by ongoing supply-side constraints to export volumes”...
