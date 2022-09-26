×

Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s new ratings agency contradicts big three

Business Day TV speaks to Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of the Sovereign Africa Ratings

26 September 2022 - 21:23
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

SA has been awarded an investment grade rating from the new Gauteng-based Sovereign Africa Ratings agency. It’s a rating that goes against the three major ratings agencies — Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings — that have all placed SA deep in subinvestment territory. Business Day TV caught up with Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of  Sovereign Africa to discuss the assessment in greater detail.

Or listen to full audio

